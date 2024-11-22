Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 80.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $967.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.42%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

