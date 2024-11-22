Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,143,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 353,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0444178 EPS for the current year.
Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.
