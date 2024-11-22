Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,143,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 353,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0444178 EPS for the current year.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.