Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGM. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of INGM opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ingram Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.