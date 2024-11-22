Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90,875 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $72,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.