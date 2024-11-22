Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 11,757 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $48.86 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

