Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Holds Successful Annual Shareholders Meeting

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROV) recently conducted its annual shareholders meeting on November 21, 2024. The meeting, held virtually via live webcast, saw active participation from shareholders. A total of 5,553,509 shares of the company’s common stock, representing 82.04 percent of the eligible votes, were present either in person or by proxy, meeting the requirements for a quorum.

During the meeting, shareholders elected new directors to the board. Judy A. Carpenter and William E. Thomas were elected to serve on the Board of Directors for a three-year term ending in 2027. Both received significant shareholder support, with Judy A. Carpenter securing 2,917,024 votes (57.72%) and William E. Thomas garnering 2,892,854 votes (57.24%). The existing directors, Craig G. Blunden, Debbi H. Guthrie, Brian N. Hawley, Kathy M. Michalak, and Matthew E. Webb, who were not up for re-election, will continue their service.

The meeting also included voting on other key matters. Shareholders did not approve the advisory resolution for named executive officer compensation, with 49.43% voting for and 50.31% voting against. The appointment of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, was successfully ratified with 96.31% of votes in favor.

Following the meeting, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. issued the required filings with the SEC. The company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Donavon P. Ternes, signed off on the filing, confirming the authenticity of the report as of November 22, 2024.

