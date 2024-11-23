Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 97,267 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,267 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $40,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

