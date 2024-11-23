4,889 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,884,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 143,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

