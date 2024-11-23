Canopy Partners LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,672,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $324.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.84 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

