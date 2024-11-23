Financial Council LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Council LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $176.26 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,693 shares of company stock worth $27,311,345. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

