Bruce Pfau Sells 7,692 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Pfau sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $24,922.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,921.60. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
III stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is -257.11%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
