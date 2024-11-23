Bruce Pfau Sells 7,692 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Pfau sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $24,922.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,921.60. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is -257.11%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

