Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $55.75 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $55,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 249,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $188.15 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

