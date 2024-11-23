Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Gary Patou Sells 4,891 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,378.84. This represents a 17.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of XENE stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
