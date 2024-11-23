GenTrust LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after buying an additional 174,857 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.