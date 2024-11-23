Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Director Nicolas Krantz Acquires 1,000 Shares

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Krantz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Shares of TSE:CSW.A opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$307.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.12. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is presently 104.76%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

