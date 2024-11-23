Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,380,000 after acquiring an additional 306,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

DexCom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

