One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,567,030,000 after purchasing an additional 188,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after buying an additional 354,196 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,015,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $613,722,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.06. The company has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

