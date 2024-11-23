Waddell & Associates LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $180.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

