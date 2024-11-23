Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage.

