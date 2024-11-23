Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $18.97 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 135,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $86.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

