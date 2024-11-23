VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.88). Approximately 680,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 625,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.86).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

