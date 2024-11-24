211,513 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 211,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

