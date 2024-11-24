Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
MBINO opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $25.42.
About Merchants Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.