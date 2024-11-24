Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

MBINO opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

