Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 2,036.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

In other news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.