Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,077 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Solventum during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

