BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.73. 5,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 71,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

BingEx Price Performance

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.