Analyzing Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.40 million 4.82 $14.56 million ($0.26) -46.35 LTC Properties $197.24 million 8.92 $89.74 million $2.33 16.68

This table compares Gladstone Land and LTC Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 16.45% 2.05% 1.07% LTC Properties 48.77% 10.49% 5.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gladstone Land and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 3 1 0 2.25 LTC Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.63%. LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Gladstone Land pays out -215.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land’s farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company’s fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.