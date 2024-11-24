Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 124.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 656,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of FLNC opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -121.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fluence Energy Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
