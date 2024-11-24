First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

