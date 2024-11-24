Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Inventiva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $2.62 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

