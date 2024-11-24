Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $101.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

