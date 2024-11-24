Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.57. 137,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 173,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

