Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
