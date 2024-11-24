Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

RSPS stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.