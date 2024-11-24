Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,917,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

