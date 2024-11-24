Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 16,433 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $229.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

