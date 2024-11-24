Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 219,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 199,446 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,259,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $74.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.