Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Director Ellis Jacob Sells 29,874 Shares

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total value of C$299,337.48.

Cineplex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.39. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.16. The firm has a market cap of C$650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.