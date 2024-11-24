Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,013 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $161.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

