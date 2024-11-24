Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

