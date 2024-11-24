Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $57,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

