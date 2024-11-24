Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells 6,054 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,961.44. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $540,455.22.
Roblox Price Performance
RBLX opened at $49.38 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
