Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells 6,054 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,961.44. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $540,455.22.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $49.38 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.