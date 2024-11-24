Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$36,720.00.
CMG opened at C$10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$856.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
