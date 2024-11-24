Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

