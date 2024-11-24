YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

NYSE YPF opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

