Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

