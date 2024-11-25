Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $77,628,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,682,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 631,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

