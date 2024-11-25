Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 841,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

