Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $363,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $139.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.13.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Super Micro’s Stock Price Is Ready to Rebound After Market Reset
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.