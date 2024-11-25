Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zeta Global (ZETA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) in the last few weeks:

11/20/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Zeta Global was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

11/13/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

11/12/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Zeta Global was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2024 – Zeta Global was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $33.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

9/27/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zeta Global Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZETA traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Steinberg bought 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This represents a 461.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

